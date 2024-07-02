Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 590 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HON. UBS Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.75.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.93. 1,014,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,924,238. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $218.36. The company has a market capitalization of $138.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

