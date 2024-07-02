Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Buys 29,693 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,693 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.11% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $14,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter.

IEI stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,949. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.45 and a 12 month high of $117.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.78 and its 200-day moving average is $115.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.3012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

