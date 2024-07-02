Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $131.41 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 381,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,492 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 11.1% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $131,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $379.09. The stock had a trading volume of 594,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,841. The company has a market cap of $130.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $353.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.49. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $260.65 and a 52 week high of $380.26.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

