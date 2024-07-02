Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Invests $129,000 in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,566,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,615,731,000 after buying an additional 20,946,006 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,464,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,500,096,000 after buying an additional 6,505,853 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,761.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,497,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,750,000 after buying an additional 4,381,387 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,972.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,435,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $337,771,000 after buying an additional 3,379,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,739,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $963,038,000 after buying an additional 2,023,240 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TLT traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.46. 24,929,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,629,707. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.37 and a 200 day moving average of $93.37. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.42 and a twelve month high of $103.25. The company has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2911 per share. This represents a $3.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

