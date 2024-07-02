Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Raises Stock Position in Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) by 73.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,510 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.60% of Harrow worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HROW. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Harrow by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,794,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,298,000 after buying an additional 1,377,597 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Harrow in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,887,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Harrow in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,750,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Harrow by 5.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,759,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,289,000 after purchasing an additional 95,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Harrow by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 294,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 64,252 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Harrow in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Harrow from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Harrow from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

Harrow stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.66. The stock had a trading volume of 135,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.74 and a beta of 0.77. Harrow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $22.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.74.

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $34.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.37 million. Harrow had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a negative return on equity of 39.82%. As a group, analysts predict that Harrow, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Harrow news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 11,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $120,547.35. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,786,715 shares in the company, valued at $38,965,297.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 61,115 shares of company stock valued at $630,411. Insiders own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

