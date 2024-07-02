Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Takes $51,000 Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 15,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VAW traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.53. 72,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,025. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $198.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.92. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $162.48 and a 1 year high of $205.99.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.