Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Takes $77,000 Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 2,302,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,843,000 after buying an additional 1,082,088 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,144,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,581,000 after purchasing an additional 165,474 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,010,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,337,000 after purchasing an additional 24,945 shares in the last quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,959,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,542,000 after purchasing an additional 793,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. now owns 1,620,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,758,000 after purchasing an additional 354,491 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $113.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,151,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,456. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.62. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $88.74 and a 52-week high of $113.82. The company has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

