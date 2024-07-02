Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Takes $88,000 Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJK traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.45. 318,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,322. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.63 and a 12-month high of $91.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.40.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

