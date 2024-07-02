Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Bought by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,135 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Workday by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 1,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 74.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 215.4% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Workday from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Workday from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $338.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $316.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.11.

NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $226.01. 729,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,213,272. The stock has a market cap of $59.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.63, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.01 and a 12 month high of $311.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $232.50 and a 200 day moving average of $263.20.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 8,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.21, for a total value of $2,265,569.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,797,342.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total value of $17,403,193.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $21,658,209.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 8,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.21, for a total transaction of $2,265,569.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,797,342.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 384,551 shares of company stock valued at $91,847,903. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

