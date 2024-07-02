WPP (NYSE:WPP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 218,606 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 155,865 shares.The stock last traded at $45.02 and had previously closed at $45.49.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WPP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.39.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WPP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in WPP in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WPP during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WPP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WPP by 62.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in WPP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 4.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

