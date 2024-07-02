Wrapped eETH Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $8.24 Million (WEETH)

Wrapped eETH (WEETH) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One Wrapped eETH token can currently be bought for $3,581.19 or 0.05695723 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped eETH has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. Wrapped eETH has a market cap of $8.24 million and approximately $83.93 million worth of Wrapped eETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped eETH Token Profile

Wrapped eETH launched on November 14th, 2023. Wrapped eETH’s total supply is 1,355,904 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300 tokens. The official website for Wrapped eETH is www.ether.fi. Wrapped eETH’s official Twitter account is @ether_fi.

Buying and Selling Wrapped eETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped eETH (weETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wrapped eETH has a current supply of 1,358,516.69369729. The last known price of Wrapped eETH is 3,630.16560477 USD and is up 3.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $61,090,212.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ether.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped eETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped eETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped eETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

