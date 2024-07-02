Wrapped XDC Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $6.45 Million (WXDC)

Wrapped XDC (WXDC) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One Wrapped XDC coin can currently be bought for $0.0291 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped XDC has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. Wrapped XDC has a market cap of $6.45 million and approximately $18,308.09 worth of Wrapped XDC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped XDC Coin Profile

Wrapped XDC’s total supply is 221,813,209 coins. The official message board for Wrapped XDC is medium.com/xinfin. The official website for Wrapped XDC is www.xdc.org. Wrapped XDC’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official. The Reddit community for Wrapped XDC is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped XDC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped XDC (WXDC) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped XDC has a current supply of 217,325,370.71641076. The last known price of Wrapped XDC is 0.02906006 USD and is down -2.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $19,970.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.xdc.org/.”

