Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Shares Up 3.1%

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.69 and last traded at $11.63. 31,061 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 661,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.28.
XMTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Xometry from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Xometry from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Xometry in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Xometry from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Xometry in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.71.
Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 15.90% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $122.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, insider Subir Dutt acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 46,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,735.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,286 shares of company stock valued at $35,940. 19.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Xometry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Xometry by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Xometry by 50,118.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 8,019 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Xometry in the 4th quarter worth $361,000. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.
