XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.28.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on XPEV shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.70 to $8.30 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Daiwa America raised shares of XPeng to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on XPeng in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of XPEV opened at $7.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 2.80. XPeng has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $23.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.50.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $906.90 million for the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a negative return on equity of 28.16%. Equities analysts forecast that XPeng will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPEV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in XPeng by 9,123.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 815,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,893,000 after purchasing an additional 806,293 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in XPeng during the 4th quarter valued at $41,993,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in XPeng by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter worth $26,047,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 37.5% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 25,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 6,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.05% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

