Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) Short Interest Down 16.0% in June

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,700 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the May 31st total of 140,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Yamaguchi Financial Group Stock Performance

Yamaguchi Financial Group stock opened at $5.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.62. Yamaguchi Financial Group has a 1-year low of $5.62 and a 1-year high of $5.81.

Get Yamaguchi Financial Group alerts:

Yamaguchi Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Japan. It also engages in the securities brokerage, credit card, leasing, consulting, Insurance agent, receivables management and collection, investment management, real estate leasing, cloud funding, DX consulting, human resource consulting, wholesale and retail of regional products, agricultural management, and other businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Yamaguchi Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamaguchi Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.