Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) Short Interest Down 16.0% in June

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,700 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the May 31st total of 140,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Yamaguchi Financial Group Stock Performance
Yamaguchi Financial Group stock opened at $5.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.62. Yamaguchi Financial Group has a 1-year low of $5.62 and a 1-year high of $5.81.
Yamaguchi Financial Group Company Profile
