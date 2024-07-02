Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Announces Dividend of GBX 10.88 (LON:YNGA)

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.88 ($0.14) per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of LON YNGA opened at GBX 971.88 ($12.29) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £369.61 million, a PE ratio of 2,008.33, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. has a one year low of GBX 919.03 ($11.62) and a one year high of GBX 1,240 ($15.68). The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 979.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,011.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.44) price objective on shares of Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Insider Activity at Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C.

In other Young & Co.'s Brewery, P.L.C. news, insider Simon Dodd bought 3,904 shares of Young & Co.'s Brewery, P.L.C. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 640 ($8.10) per share, for a total transaction of £24,985.60 ($31,603.34). Also, insider Steve Cooke bought 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 980 ($12.40) per share, for a total transaction of £98,000 ($123,956.49). 41.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C.

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. engages in the operation and management of pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services. The company was founded in 1831 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

