Zcash (ZEC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $40.75 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 1st. Zcash has a market cap of $336.20 million and approximately $40.75 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for about $20.59 or 0.00032624 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00039751 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00011275 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000287 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

