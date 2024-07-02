Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Stock Holdings Lifted by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 1,880.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZBH. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,086,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $619,037,000 after acquiring an additional 484,151 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 21.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,863,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $545,809,000 after purchasing an additional 852,186 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,199,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $389,355,000 after buying an additional 118,839 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,838,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $345,452,000 after buying an additional 543,344 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,760,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,895,000 after buying an additional 386,019 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on ZBH shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.65.

NYSE ZBH traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $105.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,327,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,971. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $144.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.29 and a 200 day moving average of $121.22.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.07. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.78%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

