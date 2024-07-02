Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. to Issue Dividend of $0.35 (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY)

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.3494 per share on Monday, August 12th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd.
Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Price Performance
Shares of ZLIOY opened at $6.81 on Tuesday. Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $8.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.37.
About Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Snowflake Stock Rebounds, Flies Higher on AI Spending
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Complete Solaria, Senti, and POET: 3 High Volume Penny Stocks
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to Stage a Turnaround on GLP-1 Hopes
Receive News & Ratings for Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.