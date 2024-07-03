129,755 Shares in Putnam BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PBDC) Purchased by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Putnam BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PBDC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 129,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,400,000. Putnam BDC Income ETF comprises about 0.8% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Putnam BDC Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam BDC Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Putnam BDC Income ETF by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam BDC Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam BDC Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $951,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Putnam BDC Income ETF by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 38,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 11,326 shares during the period.

Putnam BDC Income ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.20. The company had a trading volume of 28,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,928. The firm has a market cap of $80.96 million, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.20. Putnam BDC Income ETF has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $35.35.

The Putnam BDC Income ETF (PBDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a portfolio of US business development companies (BDCs) whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held or thinly traded US companies.

