1,961 Shares in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Acquired by Sivia Capital Partners LLC

Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in Southern Copper by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Southern Copper by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 7.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $61.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $63.50 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

SCCO stock traded up $5.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.33. 633,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,199,839. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $67.64 and a 52 week high of $129.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.20.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 30.44%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.33%.

Insider Transactions at Southern Copper

In other news, Director PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $425,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,214 shares in the company, valued at $261,916.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $35,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,759. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $425,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,916.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $472,430. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Featured Articles

