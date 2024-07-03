2,800 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Bought by Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc.

Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $66.99. 1,365,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,290,679. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $55.06 and a 1 year high of $70.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.11. The firm has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

