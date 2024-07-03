291,000 Shares in TRX Gold Co. (NYSE:TRX) Acquired by Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC

Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRX Gold Co. (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 291,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

TRX Gold Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:TRX opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. TRX Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.78 million, a PE ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 0.40.

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. TRX Gold had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that TRX Gold Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on TRX Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRX Gold in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of TRX Gold from $1.30 to $1.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

