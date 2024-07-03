36,160 Shares in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Bought by CAP Partners LLC

CAP Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in CleanSpark by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in CleanSpark by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in CleanSpark by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in CleanSpark in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

CleanSpark Price Performance

NASDAQ CLSK traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,607,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,040,199. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.17. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.38 and a 52 week high of $24.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CleanSpark ( NASDAQ:CLSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $111.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.11 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of CleanSpark to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Friday. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.97.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CleanSpark

About CleanSpark

(Free Report)

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.