43,600 Shares in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Purchased by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLNG. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 26,805.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,112 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GLNG shares. StockNews.com lowered Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Golar LNG from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Golar LNG from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Golar LNG from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Golar LNG presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.

Golar LNG Price Performance

Golar LNG stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.49. 451,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,169,119. Golar LNG Limited has a 12 month low of $19.70 and a 12 month high of $31.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.15 and its 200-day moving average is $24.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 0.64.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The shipping company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $63.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.27 million. Golar LNG had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 38.11%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Golar LNG Limited will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Golar LNG Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.24%.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

Further Reading

