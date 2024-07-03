5,600 Shares in Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML) Purchased by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRML. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tourmaline Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,427,000. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tourmaline Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,495,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tourmaline Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tourmaline Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,782,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Tourmaline Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,442,000. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tourmaline Bio alerts:

Tourmaline Bio Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of TRML traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,822. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.70 and a 200 day moving average of $25.18. The company has a market cap of $329.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.30. Tourmaline Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $48.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tourmaline Bio ( NASDAQ:TRML Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.13. On average, analysts predict that Tourmaline Bio, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Tourmaline Bio from $41.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tourmaline Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRML

Tourmaline Bio Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.