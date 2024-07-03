Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,732 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,929 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 10th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 15th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.83.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $163.90. 26,921,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,677,660. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.56. The company has a market cap of $264.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.64. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.11 and a 52 week high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

