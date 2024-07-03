aelf (ELF) Market Cap Hits $244.29 Million

aelf (ELF) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. One aelf token can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000555 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, aelf has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. aelf has a market cap of $244.29 million and $18.62 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001273 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000669 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000638 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 731,311,899 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

