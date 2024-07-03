aelf Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $20.77 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One aelf token can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000589 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a total market capitalization of $256.77 million and $20.77 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, aelf has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get aelf alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000659 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000643 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About aelf

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 731,311,899 tokens. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.