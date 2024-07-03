AEX Gold (CVE:AEX) Shares Down 1.6%

AEX Gold Inc. (CVE:AEX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.62. Approximately 8,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 28,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.
AEX Gold Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 19.77 and a current ratio of 19.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$109.80 million and a PE ratio of -4.31.
AEX Gold Company Profile
AEX Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Greenland. It holds interests in licenses covering an area of 7,615.85 square kilometers located in South Greenland. The company was formerly known as Alopex Gold Inc and changed its name to AEX Gold Inc in June 2018.
