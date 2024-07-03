Aion Price Down 0% Over Last 7 Days (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Aion has a market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $842.93 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aion has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.19 or 0.00079251 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00022263 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00010572 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000103 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000078 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

