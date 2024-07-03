Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Short Interest Update

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,500 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the May 31st total of 108,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Airgain in a report on Saturday, June 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Airgain Stock Performance

Shares of AIRG stock traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $5.70. The company had a trading volume of 33,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,166. The firm has a market cap of $61.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.78. Airgain has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $7.32.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 million. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 26.07% and a negative net margin of 22.34%. Equities research analysts predict that Airgain will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airgain

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Airgain stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) by 2,350.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 379,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364,320 shares during the period. Airgain accounts for about 1.2% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 3.64% of Airgain worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; profile ceramic embedded antenna; ultra embedded antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas.

Further Reading

