Albion Financial Group UT Acquires 7,833 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,833 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $3,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 157.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter.

SRLN traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.61. 1,124,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,897,249. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $42.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.88.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

