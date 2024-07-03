Albion Financial Group UT Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Albion Financial Group UT lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 303,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 11.3% of Albion Financial Group UT’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $145,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $506.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,130,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,138,991. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $375.95 and a 1-year high of $507.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $486.66 and its 200-day moving average is $467.63.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.