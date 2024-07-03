Albion Financial Group UT Sells 312 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Albion Financial Group UT decreased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises about 1.1% of Albion Financial Group UT’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $14,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 10,526.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,362,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $617,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,409 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,589,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,173,641,000 after buying an additional 336,588 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $151,402,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,302,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,120,920,000 after buying an additional 279,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 574,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $260,169,000 after buying an additional 274,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $466.03. 313,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,790. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $111.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $465.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $450.65. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $479.50.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

