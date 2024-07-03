Algorand Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $31.64 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.19 billion and approximately $31.64 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000240 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Algorand has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00044843 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00008582 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00012769 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000123 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00010852 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000149 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002119 BTC.
- Akash Network (AKT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00005790 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000121 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000694 BTC.
Algorand Profile
Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,203,555,942 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation.
Buying and Selling Algorand
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.