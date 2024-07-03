Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Sold by Dudley & Shanley Inc.

Dudley & Shanley Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 68,970 shares during the period. Allison Transmission accounts for approximately 2.3% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $13,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Allison Transmission by 256.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 8,975.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 237.4% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALSN shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

Shares of Allison Transmission stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,713. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.00. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.13 and a 52 week high of $83.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.01. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 55.83%. The business had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. Allison Transmission’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.35%.

Insider Transactions at Allison Transmission

In other news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $150,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,365.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $150,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,365.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $940,235.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,395.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

Further Reading

