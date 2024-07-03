Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 1.7% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC increased its position in Ally Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 4.8% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Price Performance

Ally Financial stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.45. 1,142,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,391,010. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.31 and a 200 day moving average of $37.57. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.54 and a 1-year high of $41.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALLY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ally Financial

Ally Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.