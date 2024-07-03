Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) PT Lowered to $50.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ally Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Ally Financial from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ally Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.18.

ALLY stock opened at $40.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.42. Ally Financial has a 12-month low of $22.54 and a 12-month high of $41.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.57.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the first quarter worth $152,079,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,080,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,869,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at about $52,252,000. Finally, Delta Global Management LP increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 3,262.3% in the first quarter. Delta Global Management LP now owns 1,035,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

