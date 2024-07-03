Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Short Interest Update

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the May 31st total of 2,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 806,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $227.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.41.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALNY

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ALNY stock traded up $4.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $247.61. 1,579,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,290. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $141.98 and a fifty-two week high of $252.87. The company has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.39 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.96.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $494.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.01 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.40) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -3.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 2,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total value of $485,771.97. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,522.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 2,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total value of $485,771.97. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,522.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 32,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $7,161,390.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136 shares in the company, valued at $30,013.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,357 shares of company stock valued at $13,436,711 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 572.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 246.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.