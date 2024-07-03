Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $150.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 39.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $248.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $161.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.41.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.8 %

ALNY stock opened at $247.61 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.40. The stock has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.39 and a beta of 0.37. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $141.98 and a 52-week high of $252.87.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $494.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.01 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.40) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -3.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 1,198 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total value of $276,726.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,275,669.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 32,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $7,161,390.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,013.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 1,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total value of $276,726.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,275,669.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,357 shares of company stock valued at $13,436,711. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

