Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CEO Sundar Pichai Sells 22,500 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total transaction of $4,201,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,227,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,941,874.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sundar Pichai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 20th, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.40, for a total transaction of $3,991,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total transaction of $3,973,050.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total transaction of $3,897,450.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $3,753,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $3,541,725.00.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $187.39. 7,409,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,060,350. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.83 and a 52 week high of $187.62.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 6,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 109,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,730,000 after buying an additional 11,646 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 15,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. increased its position in Alphabet by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 7,446 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.86.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

