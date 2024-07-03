Altiora Financial Group LLC Has $25.61 Million Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Altiora Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 531,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,176 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up 7.0% of Altiora Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Altiora Financial Group LLC owned 0.24% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $25,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 159,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 43,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 7,591 shares during the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 106,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter.

SCHO traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $48.02. 389,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,771. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.14. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.65 and a twelve month high of $48.65.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

