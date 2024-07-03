Altiora Financial Group LLC Purchases 7,600 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Altiora Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Altiora Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFEM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 299,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 86,343 shares during the last quarter. Jentner Corp increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 99,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 23,999 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,436,000. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 332,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,756,000 after buying an additional 4,759 shares during the period. Finally, Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,445,000 after acquiring an additional 35,445 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $27.14. 744,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,304. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.47. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $22.28 and a 52 week high of $27.23.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

