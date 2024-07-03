Altiora Financial Group LLC Sells 3,060 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Altiora Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the period. Altiora Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Echo45 Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 573,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,954,000 after purchasing an additional 29,185 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 28,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 6,362 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter worth about $571,000. Finally, Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 14,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PDBC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.30. 1,437,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,370,204. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.09 and a 200 day moving average of $13.76. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $15.35.

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

