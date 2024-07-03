Amazon.com, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $5.42 Per Share (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Amazon.com in a research report issued on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the e-commerce giant will post earnings per share of $5.42 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.41. The consensus estimate for Amazon.com’s current full-year earnings is $4.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s FY2026 earnings at $7.18 EPS.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AMZN. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.86.

Amazon.com stock opened at $200.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.63. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $200.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,548 shares of company stock worth $12,180,239 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

