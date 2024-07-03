Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were down 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $197.25 and last traded at $197.58. Approximately 15,537,365 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 42,716,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $200.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.86.

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.98.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,214,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,548 shares of company stock worth $12,180,239 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $309,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 35,499 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,860,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 35,821 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Amazon.com by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 460,510 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $88,994,000 after acquiring an additional 19,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

