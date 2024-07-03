Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Purchased by Dudley & Shanley Inc.

Dudley & Shanley Inc. boosted its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Amdocs accounts for approximately 4.0% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Dudley & Shanley Inc. owned about 0.22% of Amdocs worth $23,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DOX traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.13. The stock had a trading volume of 534,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,447. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $74.41 and a 1-year high of $98.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 10.62%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.479 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on DOX. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.80.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

