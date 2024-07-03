American Lithium (CVE:LI) Stock Price Down 3.8%

American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.76 and last traded at C$0.76. 31,623 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 206,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on LI shares. National Bankshares set a C$1.50 price target on American Lithium and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. National Bank Financial raised American Lithium to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

Get American Lithium alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on American Lithium

American Lithium Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.05. The company has a current ratio of 10.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$164.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 2.36.

American Lithium (CVE:LI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that American Lithium Corp. will post -0.0691633 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Lithium

In other news, Director Andrew William Bowering acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$106,500.00. Corporate insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

American Lithium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.