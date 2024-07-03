Analysts Set Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL) Price Target at $7.60

Shares of Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.60.
A number of research firms have commented on CRDL. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Roth Capital upgraded Cardiol Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Cardiol Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Cardiol Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.
Cardiol Therapeutics stock opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $135.24 million, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $3.12.
Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Research analysts expect that Cardiol Therapeutics will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of heart diseases. Its lead product CardiolRx, which is in Phase II multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis.
